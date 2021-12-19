Packers defeat Ravens to officially clinch 2021 playoff berth, win NFC North

The Ravens kept things uncomfortably close for the Packers in Week 15 despite being without their superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Backup Tyler Huntley drove down and scored a rushing touchdown to bring the Ravens within one point but missed on the two-point conversion. If they would have kicked the extra point with Justin Tucker (only the best kicker ever), the game would have been sent into overtime barring a famous Aaron Rodgers last-second comeback.

Rodgers threw yet another clean game with 268 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, with WR Marques Valdez-Scantling leading the team with 98 receiving yards and a score.

How the Packers got to the post-season

2021 was just another successful year for Matt LaFleur, who has yet to miss the post-season in his third season as the Packers head coach. The team did give fans a bit of a scare in Week 1, however, after a blowout loss to the Jameis Winston-led Saints. Rodgers threw for just 133 passing yards and threw two interceptions — his only game of the season with multiple turnovers.

They turned it around with key victories over winning franchises like the 49ers, Bengals, Cardinals and Rams and will look to make a strong push through the post-season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the bag — for now.

In addition to strong play by Aaron Rodgers, who entered Week 15 ranked 11th in passing yards and tied for the sixth-most passing TDs (27) despite missing Week 9 due to COVID, the offense has kept things moving steadily on the ground with RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They’ve made an outstanding 1-2 punch this season, combining for 1,907 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns so far on the season.