Chris Godwin OUT with knee injury in Week 15

Bucs WR suffers injury early on in Tampa, will not return.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adjusts his helmet prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

UPDATE: Both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are OUT for the rest of the game. Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller will get more work moving forward.

UPDATE: Godwin is questionable to return with a knee injury. Good news that he didn’t suffer an injury to the head or neck.

UPDATE: Godwin appears to have avoided a big injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is down on the field after a big hit over the middle on Sunday Night Football. He fell awkwardly on his neck and head. He was able to walk off on his own power though, and went to the medical table.

Godwin has been great this season and already had six receptions for 49 yards before leaving the game.

