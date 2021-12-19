Chris Godwin OUT with knee injury in Week 15

UPDATE: Both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are OUT for the rest of the game. Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller will get more work moving forward.

UPDATE: Godwin is questionable to return with a knee injury. Good news that he didn’t suffer an injury to the head or neck.

UPDATE: Godwin appears to have avoided a big injury.

Godwin is out of the injury tent and he's trying to jog it off on the sideline. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 20, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is down on the field after a big hit over the middle on Sunday Night Football. He fell awkwardly on his neck and head. He was able to walk off on his own power though, and went to the medical table.

Godwin has been great this season and already had six receptions for 49 yards before leaving the game.