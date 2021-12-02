Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys meet the New Orleans Saints Thursday to kick off Week 13 of the NFL season, with both teams hoping to bounce back from a defeat on Thanskgiving day. The Cowboys have been dealing with injury and COVID issues this week but should get their top receivers back. Dak Prescott doesn’t carry an injury designation and has been putting up strong numbers this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Even with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb sidelined for Thanksgiving day, Prescott threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys quarterback has had some bad outings against stingier defenses, specifically Denver and Kansas City. The Saints have been stellar on that side of the ball, so there’s a chance Prescott underwhelms.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Thursday games have been weird this season but it’s hard to see any scenario where Prescott doesn’t get the start for managers. The Cowboys are getting their top skill players back, so the stage is set for a good offensive performance.