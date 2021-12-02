Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints lost their fourth game in a row with a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. The Saints have been dealing with injuries the last few weeks as Taysom Hill (foot), Alvin Kamara (knee), and Mark Ingram (knee) have all missed time during the Saints’ losing streak. They’ll look forward to having them all return in Week 13 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill has missed the last two games with his injury as Trevor Siemian stepped in to fill the void. Siemian’s performances haven’t been anything mind-blowing, so New Orleans will be looking forward to having Hill back as the starter in Week 13 against the Cowboys. Coach Sean Payton will look to Hill to lead the offense to a win and snap the four-game losing streak the Saints are currently riding.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Once Hill is back in the lineup for the Saints as a starter, he’ll be a great option for fantasy managers to start, especially against a banged-up Cowboys team in Week 13. Taysom has a high ceiling as we’ve seen, so with his return as well as the return of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, he could be one of the top QBs in the league this week.