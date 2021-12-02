Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 with a 31-6 final score. It’s the fourth straight loss for the Saints as they drop to 5-6 on the season, sitting in third place in the NFC South. The Saints have been dealing with injuries the last few weeks as Taysom Hill (foot), Alvin Kamara (knee), and Mark Ingram (knee) have all missed time during their losing streak. They’ll look forward to having them all return in Week 13 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Note — Kamara is being listed as questionable to play on TNF vs. the Cowboys. Monitor his status. If Kamara is playing, he’s a must-start. Mark Ingram (knee) is off the injury report and expected to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games due to his knee injury, but as he’s been making his way back to health this week, the Saints will be relieved to have him back on the field. Kamara is a top running back in the NFL when he’s healthy, having scored three touchdowns and amassed 530 yards from 146 carries in eight games this season. He’s a favorite of fantasy managers, topping out at 33.9 PPR points in Week 7 against the Seahawks, and delivering 20+ fantasy points on a somewhat regular basis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Saints offense has been in dire need of Kamara back in the lineup, and that’s what they’ll get this week. It’s the perfect time for his return as they take on a Dallas Cowboys team decimated by absences in Week 13. Kamara is a must-start for any fantasy manager.