Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints dropped their fourth game in a row with a 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. They fall to 5-6 on the season and sit just behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. The Saints have been dealing with injuries the last few weeks as Taysom Hill (foot), Alvin Kamara (knee), and Mark Ingram (knee) have all missed time during their losing streak. They’ll look forward to having them all return in Week 13 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Note — Ingram is off the injury report and expected to play. Alvin Kamara is questionable to play, so monitor is status. If Kamara is out, Ingram will be a stronger play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

The Saints breathed a collective sigh of relief when Ingram returned to full practice this week and was cleared to play in the clash against the Cowboys. With so many injuries, the Saints’ offense has been struggling to get much going, resulting in the four-game losing streak they’re currently riding. Ingram has played in three of those four games, logging 39 carries for 178 rushing yards and one touchdown in that timespan. It hasn’t been enough, though, as the Saints have been unable to get a win since Week 8 against the Bucs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mark Ingram should be a decent start for any fantasy manager, even with Alvin Kamara back in the lineup. He’s turned in double-digit PPR fantasy points for three weeks in a row, topping out at 20.8 in Week 10. He should still see enough action to warrant a start in Week 13 and should turn in a great performance against a very banged-up Cowboys team.