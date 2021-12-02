Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 with a 31-6 final score. It’s the fourth straight loss for the Saints, who have been struggling to get anything going while key players Taysom Hill (foot), Alvin Kamara (knee), and Mark Ingram (knee) have all missed time during the last few weeks. They’ll take on the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 13 with hopes of turning their losing ways around.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Marquez Callaway caught two of his four targets for 24 total yards in the loss to the Bills as he turned in an underwhelming performance. It’s the first time since Week 8 that he’s failed to score a touchdown with Trevor Siemian at the helm. Of course, the Saints have been struggling offensively lately, and Week 12 was no exception. They were only able to find the end zone once against the Bills, and that was an 11-yard throw from Siemian to Nick Vannett. With the return of Taysom Hill and other key offensive players, Callaway could see a little more action going forward but he still falls down the depth chart behind guys like Ty Montgomery.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway has really only put up decent fantasy numbers this season when he finds the end zone, and that’s only happened in five of his 11 appearances this year. While he’s so touchdown-dependent, fantasy managers should be a little hesitant to start him even in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys since his floor has been fairly low all season.