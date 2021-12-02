Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Week 13 kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys attempting to bounce back from a Thanksgiving day loss when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. The Cowboys have seen their NFC East lead slip a bit and are hoping to create some distance in the division once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has quietly been one of the top fantasy tight ends this season, although his touchdown production is a bit concerning after some early scores. He found the endzone on Thanksgiving day and might still be out there on the waiver wire in some leagues. In close games, the Cowboys leave Schultz on the field. That’s a good sign for managers hoping to play him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you have a clear-cut TE1 like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller or Mark Andrews, Schultz represents a great play in an offense that should score points. Start him Thursday.