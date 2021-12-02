Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have had a pretty rough week. Not only did they fall to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving in overtime, but the team has been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak ever since. Amari Cooper has been in Covid protocols for what feels like the past few weeks. He’s expected to play on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

As long as Cooper is cleared to play, we shouldn’t expect him to be held back much. There’s some concern about him not getting in enough practice the past few weeks. Conditioning may play a factor, but again, if Cooper is cleared, he should be fine for a normal amount of snaps and to be at full-speed. If that’s the case, Cooper should be considered more of a WR2/FLEX option coming back. If CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and Cedrick Wilson (ankle) are both ruled out, Cooper should get a ton of targets. It’s also a good matchup; the Saints have allowed an average of 30.2 points per game over a four-game losing streak.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper is worth starting in most formats unless we know he’ll be on a snap count of some sort. If Lamb and Wilson are both active, that eats into Cooper’s targets. Cooper is a decent WR2/FLEX option.