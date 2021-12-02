Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys attempt to erase the bitter taste of last week’s Thanksgiving loss on Thursday when they visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Running back Ezekiel Elliott’s workload and health have made headlines over the last few weeks but the star appears ready to go for the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

This has been an unusual season for Elliott in terms of touches. He’s only topped 20 carries in a game once, and that came in Week 5 when he had 21 carries. Elliott did have 20 carries the previous week. However, the running back has been more involved in the receiving game and has caught six passes in each of the last two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Assuming he’s mentally and physically ready, Elliott is worth starting in this game. He doesn’t quite carry elite RB1 status anymore with Tony Pollard’s emergence, but Elliott is still a strong fantasy play.