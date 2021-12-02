Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak this week. We got some clarity on the injury report and who may be available. It looks like most of the Cowboys’ offense will be in tact. Let’s take a look at Pollard’s outlook for Week 13 on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

The Cowboys said Wednesday that RB Ezekiel Elliott is good to go for TNF against the New Orleans Saints. That doesn’t mean Pollard isn’t going to be a factor out of the backfield. We got reports after Thanksgiving that Zeke would likely need to rest his knee throughout the rest of the season for the playoffs. If that’s the case, Pollard will look more like an RB1 than a backup. He has at least 7 carries in each of the past three games with 13 targets over that span. The return of WRs Amari Cooper (Questionable, Covid protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) should only help take pressure off Pollard in the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pollard feels like a risky TNF play given these fantasy football contests are getting important with the playoffs looming. I’d peg the RB as a decent FLEX option with upside. The Saints defense has been pretty dismal lately and Pollard should see increased touches with Elliott dealing with a nagging injury.