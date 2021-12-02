 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. It’s been a rough week for America’s Team, dealing with injuries to key players and a Covid-19 outbreak. Coach Mike McCarthy won’t be on the sideline for the game and DC Dan Quinn will make decisions. CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is good to go and set to return after missing Thanksgiving. Let’s take a look at his outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb wasn’t dealing with anything that could potentially slow him down on TNF, so we shouldn’t expect any type of snap count. The second-year wideout has been more of a volatile play week-to-week but the upside has been there. In a strong matchup vs. the Saints, the ceiling is high for Lamb to have a big game. WR Amari Cooper (covid protocols) is questionable but expected to play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb is a good start on TNF as a WR1/2. He shouldn’t be held back and the Cowboys’ offense being close to full strength is a plus.

