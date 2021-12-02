Full list of Week 13 straight-up picks with confidence levels

December has arrived and six weeks remain in the 2021 NFL regular season. The playoff race is heating up and in the next two or three weeks we’ll start to see teams clinch playoff berths. The Ravens and Cardinals top the two conferences, but there’s a whole lot of teams tight in the race. In the AFC, nine teams from No. 4 to No. 12 are within a game and a half of each others. In the NFC, nine teams are within two games of each other between No. 4 and No. 12.

This weekend, we’ve got some matchups with huge playoff implications. It opens with the Cowboys and Saints on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Bills hosting the Patriots on Monday Night Football. In between we get the 7-4 Bengals hosting the 6-5 Chargers, the 5-5-1 Steelers hosting the Ravens, and the 7-4 Chiefs hosting the 6-5 Broncos.

We’re back with another week of straight-up picks with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week we went 10-5, including 1-0 high, 5-1 medium, 3-2 low, and 1-2 no.

High confidence

Rams over Jaguars

Chiefs over Broncos

Medium confidence

Cowboys over Saints

Colts over Texans

Vikings over Lions

Cardinals over Bears

Bucs over Falcons

Low confidence

Bengals over Chargers

Bills over Patriots

Washington over Raiders***

No confidence

Dolphins over Giants

Eagles over Jets

Seahawks over 49ers***

Steelers over Ravens***

