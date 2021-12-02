NFL Survivor pool, Week 13: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into Week 13, and I can’t imagine many people remain alive in their Survivor pools. We didn’t see many crazy upsets in Week 12, but the war of attrition continued. The Texans losing to the Jets likely cost at least a couple people who were getting desperate. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles cost some folks.

It’s time for Week 13 advice if you’re still around. You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Rams over Jaguars

Cardinals over Bears

This is dependent on the statuses of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. If both are back, this is a great play. If they’re still unable to play coming out of the bye, stay away.

Best value picks

Colts over Texans

If you haven’t used the Rams yet, it’s time to use them. Their home game against Seattle is intriguing, but it’s a divisional game and those can often go sideways. You’ve probably already used LA, but if not, they’re the play this week.

The Colts are another team well-used thus far, but if you’ve got them available, roll the dice, even on a divisional road game.

Trap pick

Bucs over Falcons

This is a tougher version of Colts-Texans. I wouldn’t touch this with a ten-foot pole.