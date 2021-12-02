Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 13 TNF matchup: Cowboys vs. Saints

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. The Cowboys are coming off an OT loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. The Saints got blown out by the Buffalo Bills, also on Thanksgiving. Both teams have a few key players who are on the injury report but we’ve got some early splits on the game. Let’s take a look.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Saints, Week 13 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites with 82% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on Dallas to cover.

Is the public right? The Cowboys are going to get a few key players back on offense, including WR CeeDee Lamb. WR Amari Cooper could also play and Dak Prescott is fine. Coach Mike McCarthy not being on the sideline is also a plus. The Saints have also lost their past two games by a wide margin and Taysom Hill will start at QB.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 47.5 with 55% of the handle on the UNDER and 56% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This is a tougher line to figure out. Alvin Kamara is questionable to play. If he’s active, that helps the prospects of the over hitting. Regardless, most of the Cowboys’ offense is healthy and should score at will against New Orleans. If Kamara and Cooper are both active, there’s a chance the money shifts to the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are ROAD favorites with moneyline odds at -200. Moneyline odds for the Saints are at +170 with 75% of the handle and 82% of bets are being placed on Dallas to win.

Is the public right? Similar to the spread, most of the public is backing the Cowboys. The Saints will likely struggle to move the ball with Hill at QB and if Kamara out, the offense gets even worse. The Cowboys should have most of their offensive personnel and are coming off a few tough losses, so this is a bounce-back spot on the road.

