2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

We are in Week 13 of the fantasy football season and it seems like the second-worst bye week of the season with four teams off this week. The fantasy football playoffs are a few weeks away. Whether you need to keep your lead in your league or make one final playoff push, here are two quarterbacks that you need to start and two that you need to sit in Week 13.

Quarterback Starts

Carr continues to fly under the radar as the overall QB12 on the season. I don’t think he gets the attention he deserves because his supporting cast of pass-catchers is Darren Waller and others. He got back to fantasy relevance in Week 12 with a 21.0 point outing against a Dallas Cowboys defense giving up average numbers to quarterbacks. This week, he gets the Washington Football Team defense that is giving up the most fantasy points to QBs.

Speaking of flying under the radar, Cousins has thrown 23 touchdowns to only three interceptions on the season. Sure, he lined up under the wrong offensive lineman, but he still had a decent fantasy output. The Lions aren’t the easiest matchup, but with the tear that Cousins has been on, he is worth a start this week.

Quarterback Sits

Jones has been putting up QB1 numbers and he has shown solid improvement from the beginning of his rookie season. Even though he is coming off of a 21.5 fantasy point outing, Jones shouldn’t make your lineup this week. The Bills defense is giving up the fewest fantasy points per game which means that he literally couldn’t have a worse matchup. Even though he has been solid, I wouldn’t trust him in an important matchup.

Burrow is coming off his best game since Week 8 but still ends up as a sit this week. The Chargers' defense hasn’t been as stout against quarterbacks in recent weeks, but they are still a tough matchup. With the Bengals leaning on Joe Mixon in the run game in their Week 12 game, they will likely implement a similar offensive scheme here. Burrow should have a decent game, but I don’t think he finishes as a QB1 when the week ends.