2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

With Week 13 of the NFL season kicking off Thursday night, it is a good time to start looking at your fantasy football lineup. In Week 12, we saw tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Jack Doyle, and Mark Andrews all have great performances. But we also saw some under-the-radar guys make some plays and put themselves in the convo to be either starting or picked up off the waiver wire.

Below we’ll be taking a look at a couple of tight ends that you should start in Week 13 and others that you might want to stay from.

Tight End Starts

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. Raiders

Thomas did not do much against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but still managed to produce three receptions (six targets) for 31 yards and 6.1 fantasy points. Thomas should see more production in Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Raiders. Las Vegas is giving up the fourth-most receptions (71), fourth-most yards (723) and 11.3 fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Ravens

The rookie tight end has started to become one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets over the last four weeks. Freiermuth scored his fifth touchdown in the Steelers’ last five games on Sunday. The former Penn State tight end also produced four receptions (four receptions) for 40 yards and scored 14 fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will now try to carry that momentum over to Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens’ defense is allowing 10.9 fantasy points per game (fourth-most) to tight ends this season.

Tight End Sits

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Bills

Last week, we saw the Patriots go to Jonnu Smith and not Hunter Henry, who has been one of Mac Jones’ more reliable options in the passing game this season. In his last two games, the veteran tight end only has four receptions (eight targets) for 41 yards. If Hunter is not scoring touchdowns, then his fantasy football stock takes a significant hit. On Sunday, the Patriots will be facing a Bills’ defense that is only surrendering 5.3 fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Dolphins

Engram has not scored a touchdown since Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders and it will be hard for him to do so against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins are only allowing 7.6 fantasy points per game to tight ends and four touchdowns.

Last week against the Eagles, Engram was featured a little bit in the offense, recording three receptions (six targets) for 37 yards and 6.7 fantasy points. This season, he has 31 receptions (47 targets) for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With Daniel Jones under center, it’s hard to trust a Giants’ pass-catcher this season.