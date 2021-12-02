2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

As we inch closer to fantasy football playoffs, defenses are what can make or break your team of destiny at this stage of the year. Here are a few to keep an eye on ahead of Week 13.

D/ST Starts

The Eagles defense has played notably well even against tougher opponents. The Jets are not exactly lighting up the scoreboard offensively, and Zach Wilson has been inconsistent in his rookie season. Philadelphia has climbed back into the NFC East race and should dominate this Jets offense.

The Colts are one of the better defensive units in the league, even if they collapsed last Sunday against the Buccaneers. Houston’s offense has been one of the worst in football, although Tyrod Taylor has had some good moments. Indianapolis won 31-3 in the previous meeting with Davis Mills at quarterback, but managers can expect a similar performance even with the quarterback change.

D/ST Sits

Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots have played exceptional as of late, snagging victories over the Titans, Browns and Chargers. This could be on the one unit to halt New England’s defense. Josh Allen has become one of the top quarterbacks in football, and Stefon Diggs poses a matchup problem. Don’t expect Buffalo to blow New England out, but there could be some scoring in this matchup. That doesn’t bode well for the Patriots defense.

Chargers vs. Bengals

Cincinnati’s offense should come back to Earth at some point, even if the last two weeks have been spectacular. This might not be the game that happens, as LA’s defense just got done allowing 28 points to the Broncos. The Chargers have several great individual players but they haven’t been able to create stability defensively. Joe Burrow is prone to mistakes, so there could be some positive plays but this defense is hard to trust.