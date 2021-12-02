2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 13 fantasy football

It’s Week 13 of the NFL season, which means that we’ve entered the do-or-die stages of fantasy football. Managers that are pushing for a playoff appearance in their league will need every advantage they can get, right down to the bottom of their lineups. Here are the kickers that could be a deciding factor in your upcoming matchup.

Kicker Starts

Dan Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team

Carlson trails only Nick Folk and Justin Tucker in fantasy points among kickers this season. Coming off a 21-point performance in the 36-33 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, Carlson will be a must-start option when the Raiders host Washington on Sunday.

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing kickers this year. Joseph is coming off a season-low week where he made two extra points, and shanked another. Nevertheless, his 17 points in Week 5 against the Lions gives reason to trust him once again in a favorable matchup for the Vikings.

Kicker Sits

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

December football at Heinz Field tends to get a tad windy. The fact that the Steelers lost 41-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals last week doesn’t show signs of encouragement that Boswell can return to producing the double-digit numbers he put together in the three games prior. The Ravens allow the fifth-FEWEST points per game to opposing kickers, making Boswell more of a gamble play.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

While he’s been one of the most reliable at his position this season, Bass hasn’t reached double-digit fantasy points since Week 8. The Patriots have been a living nightmare for kickers, and should see to it that the Bills keep the scoring to a minimum on Monday Night Football.