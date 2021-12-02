Who to start and sit in Week 13 fantasy football for Cowboys-Saints on TNF

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints both come into this Thursday night game looking to get back on track after a rough November of mostly losses. The Cowboys appear more capable of doing just that, but the Saints can win with defense and might get a boost from Taysom Hill as the likely quarterback.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

Alvin Kamara was limited in practice and is questionable for this game. I’d say it is about 50/50 that he’ll play and if he can’t go, Ingram has shown that he’ll get a big workload. And with Taysom Hill at the helm, the run game is likely going to be utilized early and often.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

Hill never disappoints completely in fantasy. His ability to run the ball and find the end zone is consistent and keeps him as a useful fantasy play every single time he starts. It’s not always pretty, but when that final second ticks off the clock, the numbers are usually in your favor.

Sit

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

Sitting Elliott is not for the faint of heart. He’s put up strong numbers all season and was taken off the injury report for this TNF game. But, there’s no doubt he’s not 100 percent, Tony Pollard has looked like a better back of late and the Saints have one of the best run defenses in the league. If I have him, I probably would end up playing him as a flex, but if you have strong options, I can see pushing him to the pine.

PLAYER, POS, TEAM

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Like Elliott, sitting Cooper is tough, but he’s coming off of a bout with COVID-19 where he did have symptoms and should see Marshon Lattimore in coverage in this game. Again, hes not a must bench this week, but if you have a good group of receivers in better than average matchups, don’t be afraid to sit Cooper.