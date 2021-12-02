Cowboys vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

With just six weeks left in the season, we’re getting into desperation time. The New Orleans Saints have watched their playoff hopes fade over the last month, so they find themselves in something of a must-win game to reverse their four-game losing streak this week. To do that, they’ll have to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Dallas’ playoff hopes aren’t in serious jeopardy now, with a comfortable lead in the NFC East. However, they’ve lost their last two games too. This week, they’ll have to try and snap that skid without head coach Mike McCarthy and a long list of assistants who are out because of COVID.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Saints in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Saints odds

Spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -190, Saints +160

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints +4

Both teams are hobbling into this game, not just on the injury front either. The Saints and their once mighty defense have given up more than 70 points over their last two games. Dallas is capable of putting up 30 or more on their worst days, but the Cowboys are in a bad spot with head coach Mike McCarthy and more members of the coaching staff sitting out this one with COVID. However, the Saints have been decent with their backs up against the wall. New Orleans has failed to cover in three of their last four, but they have covered in five of their last six as underdogs against NFC opponents. The change to Taysom Hill at quarterback should help too.

Over/under: Over 47.5

Both teams have seen six games hit the over this season, and it’s happened three times at home for the Saints. There’s enough offensive talent on the field for both of these teams to score enough points to make the over in this one.

Preferred player prop: Dalton Schultz anytime touchdown (+180)

The Saints had only given up one receiving touchdown to an opposing tight end until last week when they let Dawson Knox of the Bills find the end zone twice. New Orleans’ defense is going to have to keep a close eye on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. And the secondary is going to be busy with Dallas’ receivers, so look for Schultz to score here.

