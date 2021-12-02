Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 2

We have a small five-game slate in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Zach LaVine over 3.5 assists (+100)

For our first player prop bet, we are going to start with a plus-money play involving Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. This season, both LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been a dynamic 1-2 scoring punch for Chicago and one of the reasons why they are playing great basketball on the offensive end. LaVine is averaging 25.3 points per game and DeRozan is averaging 25.9 points per game.

When those two players are clicking the Bulls are hard to beat on any given night. However, LaVine has shown the ability to be another willing passer on floor and get others involved in the action. This season, he’s averaging 3.7 assists per game, which is right around his career average of 3.8. The Olympic gold medalist has gone over 3.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games. The Bulls will be facing the New York Knicks for the third time already this season. In their first two meetings, LaVine recorded four and three assists, respectively. Therefore, he should be able to hit this number with relative ease.

Jerami Grant over 2.5 assists (+115)

We are going to stay with the plus-money prop bets and attack Jerami Grant’s assists prop, which is at over 2.5. The veteran forward is one of the Pistons best players this season and will be looked at to be a scorer in tonight’s game against the hottest team in the league in the Phoenix Suns.

However, since the Suns know that Grant is their best scorer on the floor, he will have to get others involved throughout the game. The 6-foot-8 veteran forward is averaging 2.5 assists per game this season, which is almost a career-high. Grant has gone over 2.5 assists in six out of 10 games, which includes Detroit’s last three games. This is a solid prop to sprinkle a couple of dollars on during the late-night portion of the schedule.

Dejounte Murray over 19.5 points (+100)

Murray has quietly been one of the better point guards in the NBA this season and no one is talking about it. This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. On any given night, Murray can put up a double-double, let alone a triple-double in a blink of any eye. He’s been leading the charge for the Spurs this season and is a threat in the scoring department.

The 6-foot-4 point guard has gone over 19.5 points in six out of the Spurs’ last 10 games. In his last three games, Murray is averaging 24.3 points per game on 46% shooting from the field. With no Damian Lillard for the Blazers, we should expect Murray to be on the attack tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.