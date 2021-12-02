NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, December 2

We have a nine-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bulls will head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks and then at 10 p.m. ET, the San Antonio Spurs will play the Portland Trail Blazers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers, $4,900

With Damian Lillard out for at least 10 days due to an abdominal injury, we will likely see Anfernee Simons take over the starting point guard duties for Portland. The young combo guard is averaging 12.5 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.

Simons got the start on Tuesday for Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists against the Detroit Pistons. He also scored 29 fantasy points, making it the fourth-straight game that he recorded 20 or more fantasy points. Simons will be going up against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, who rank 17th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Thunder, $4,400

We highlighted Robinson-Earl earlier this week and it did not work out as he scored 10.8 fantasy points on Monday against the Rockets. However, a couple of days later, the rookie big man got his revenge on Houston, producing 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists (30.8 fantasy points).

The former Villanova standout has a favorable matchup on Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies are ranked 26th against PF/Cs (OPRK). In his last five games, JRE is averaging 24.7 fantasy points per game.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $4,200

The Phoenix Suns will be looking for a couple of players to step up as they do not have Devin Booker, who suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday night. One player who could be a potential option is forward Cameron Johnson. This season, Johnson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 assists per game. He’s also shooting 41.1% from the field and 39% from three-point range, which is key without the services of Booker.

On Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, Johnson had 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes. It was third time out of the Suns’ last four games that Johnson was in double figures. He also produced 27 fantasy points in the win. He can be utilized at either small or power forward in your lineups for tonight.