Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Knicks on Thursday

The New York Knicks (11-10) will play host to the Chicago Bulls (14-8) on Thursday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference after a 133-119 win over the Charlotte Hornets at home on Monday. Terry Rozier led the team with 31 points while Gordon Hayward added 22 points and six rebounds. The Knicks saw their third straight loss after the Nets edged them out 112-110 on Tuesday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bulls favored by two points, with the point total set at 211.5. Chicago is -130 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +110.

Bulls vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2 (-105)

Through the two previous meetings between these teams this season so far, each team has taken the victory in one. The Knicks barely won the first one in Chicago with a 104-103 score, while the Bulls grabbed the next one a couple weeks ago with a 109-103 score. This time the contest will play out on the Knicks’ home floor where they’re just 5-6 this season, and 4-7 against the spread.

Chicago is 7-4 on the road in both wins and ATS, showing solid play outside the confines of United Center. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.3 points this year, and just put up 25 at home against a very good Charlotte team. It might be a close affair, but I think the Bulls win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 210.5 (-110)

Both teams have gone under the total more frequently than over, and with both defenses allowing less than 107 points per game, expect this to be a hard-fought battle that may end up as a lower-scoring affair. Take the under at MSG.

