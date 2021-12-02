Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Raptors on Thursday

The Toronto Raptors (9-13) will host the reigning champs Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are in fine form lately, riding an eight-game winning streak as they most recently edged out the Charlotte Hornets with a 127-125 win on Wednesday. The Raptors are not in the same boat, losing their last three while going 3-7 through their last 10 contests. They’re coming off a 98-91 loss to the Grizzlies at home and will look to bounce back against a very good Bucks team.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are favored to win by 4.5 points. They’re priced at -180 on the moneyline with the Raptors at +155. the point total is set at 215.

Bucks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5 (-105)

The Raptors have been in rough form lately, losing seven of their last 10. Only three of those losses came by a single-digit margin, with their most narrow loss being a five-point result against the Blazers in mid-November. The rest of their losses have been veritable blowouts, losing by as much as 17 against the Pacers last week. The Bucks have been quite the opposite, winning the majority of their contests by double digits during their eight-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game on the season, putting up 40 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists against the Hornets on Wednesday. It’s hard to imagine the Bucks not cruising to a comfortable win and cover in Toronto tonight.

Over/Under: Over 215 (-115)

Milwaukee has scored at least 114 points in their last six games straight as they’ve been rolling through victories, averaging 121.7 in their last three. Toronto has averaged 105.2 points per game this season, but just 95 in their last three contests. No matter how you look at it, this game should easily go over the total with the way the Bucks have been playing as of late.

