Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) will head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers (11-11) at Moda Center on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m ET. The Spurs took down the Wizards on Monday with a 116-99 score, marking their second straight win in hopes of turning their poor start to the season around. The Blazers bounced back after a loss to the Jazz with an 18-point win over the Pistons at home. Portland will play seven of their next eight games at Moda Center, so they’ll be looking to capitalize in front of their home crowd.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Blazers favored by five points at home with the point total set at 216. Portland is set at -195 at the moneyline while the Spurs are +165.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -5 (-110)

While the Blazers haven’t had the best start to the season, they’ve been able to put together some comprehensive wins against formidable opponents. They recently beat the Nuggets by 19, the 76ers by seven, and the Bulls by five — all at home, of course. Portland is one of the best teams in the league on their own court, going 10-1 at home and looking like a contender at Moda Center. The road is a different story, as they’re 1-10 away from home, but that won’t apply tonight. Expect the Blazers to win and cover against the Spurs tonight, even without star Damian Lillard, who will be out for at least 10 days due to an abdominal injury.

Over/Under: Over 216 (-110)

The Blazers are 11-11 on over/under this season while the Spurs are 10-8-1. Portland has only gone over five times at home, but they’re also averaging 115.8 points per game at Moda Center this season, which is a whole 5.4 points higher than their overall season average. With the total set at 216, expect the Blazers to take this one over tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.