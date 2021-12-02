 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alvin Kamara is inactive for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints published their Week 13 inactives report and Alvin Kamara is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. We break down what it means.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The New Orleans Saints announced Week 13 inactives and Alvin Kamara is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Kamara was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

This will be Kamara’s fourth straight absence. Even with three limited practice sessions, the running back was ultimately unable to suit up for the pivotal Thursday contest. The Saints will turn to Mark Ingram to lead the backfield, so his managers can now insert him into a starting running back or flex spot comfortably.

There will be managers streaming Taysom Hill who will rue Kamara’s inactive status, as it would’ve substantially helped the quarterback. Kamara will hope to finally shake the effects his MCL sprain in Week 14 when the Saints take on the Jets. This has been a rough season for injuries in New Orleans, and Kamara’s continued absence has only made things tougher on Sean Payton and company.

