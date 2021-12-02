Amari Cooper is active for Week 13 vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 13 inactives and Amari Cooper is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints on Thursday Night Football. Cooper was listed as questionable this week after making a return from the COVID/reserve list. He missed the team’s last two outings after testing positive for the virus ahead of Week 11. He was did not practice Monday or Tuesday but was able to log a limited session Wednesday.

Cooper is good to go after getting taken off the COVID list. He has missed the team’s last two games due to his unvaccinated status and his absence has had an impact, with Dallas losing both games. The star receiver hopes to make a big statement Thursday against a tough New Orleans defense in his return.

Fantasy managers can safely play Cooper this week, even if the matchup doesn’t appear to be as favorable on paper. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott all get a boost with Cooper’s return, as it gives the defense one more weapon to account for.