Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is officially questionable for the team’s Week 13 Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is that Kamara was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week. That points to him playing, but you’ll want to see that confirmed before finalizing your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football impact: Alvin Kamara (knee)

Kamara has missed the last three games with his knee injury. In the eight games prior to his injury, the Saints’ do-it-all running back had amassed seven touchdowns in total, along with 530 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards. Without a doubt, the Saints offense is better with Kamara suiting up, and with the team riding a four-game losing streak, they’ll be anxious to have him back before their playoff hopes evaporate.

Kamara’s backfield mate, Mark Ingram, was not on the final injury report, so he is definitely good to go this week. Ingram had 22 touches and 113 total yards last week with Kamara out of action.