Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game status: Cooper is active for Week 13 TNF.

The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper off the COVID list on Wednesday, a day before the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. Cooper is listed as questionable on the official injury report, so we may have to wait until closer to game time to know for sure whether or not he’ll suit up.

Fantasy football impact: Amari Cooper (COVID-19)

Earlier in the week, team owner and amateur medical professional Jerry Jones said that Cooper would play this week. That’s not his call to make, but it’s another sign pointing toward Cooper’s availability. There were reports earlier in the week that Cooper was still feeling the effects of COVID.

The Cowboys are also getting back CeeDee Lamb this week, so with Lamb, Cooper and Michael Gallup, the Saints secondary is likely to have its hands full. If Cooper plays, he’s a must-start in fantasy football lineups. If he doesn’t, Lamb and Gallup will get a few more looks.