Washington vs. Arizona basketball game postponed due to Covid-19

The Arizona Wildcats and Washington Huskies won’t play tonight in Tucson for what was supposed to be the Pac-12 opener for both teams, as Covid-19 protocols for UW will see the game pushed back to later this season.

Washington is also scheduled to host No. 2 UCLA on Sunday, so that game might be in jeopardy as well, but no announcement has been made about that status as of yet.

The Wildcats have been one of the surprise teams of the early season so far, going 6-0 including a blowout win over Michigan to take the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas last Sunday.

Washington has struggled out of the gate, with a 4-4 record that includes losses to Wyoming and Winthrop. The Huskies were listed as 18.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook before the game was taken off the board.

If you’re looking for a makeup date, the traditional Pac-12 Thursday & Saturday-or-Sunday scheduling model makes it tough. Both teams don’t have an obvious window where they could get this game in at first glance, so it’s likely we’re looking at UW being forced to travel and three games in a week as part of a longer road trip this season.

Because of the revised Pac-12 rules regarding Covid-19 stoppages this season, if this game wasn’t to be made up it would go as a forfeit win for the Wildcats.