NFL playoff picture: What does Cowboys-Saints mean for NFC standings

The New Orleans Saints host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football to open Week 13. This is a huge matchup for both team who are in the midst of losing streaks heading into December. Dallas will welcome back Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 reserve list. The Saints moving to a new starting quarterback in Taysom Hill, and are hoping to have running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the backfield.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX and via live stream through Amazon Prime. The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Cowboys come into the game on a two-game losing streak that has dropped them to 7-4. They’ve lost three of their past four, with losses against Denver, Kansas City, and Las Vegas. They remain in first place in the NFC East, two games up on Washington. They hold the fourth position in the overall NFC standings, a game back of the third place Buccaneers and two back of the first place Cardinals.

Relevant NFC playoff field schedule for Week 13

Buccaneers (8-3) @ Falcons (5-6)

Cardinals (9-2) @ Bears (4-7)

Eagles (5-7) vs. Jets (3-8)

Washington (5-6) vs. Raiders (6-5)

Packers — BYE

Saints playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Saints come into the game on a four-game losing streak to the Falcons, Titans, Eagles, and Bills. That has dropped them to 5-6 and a tie for second place in the NFC South. The Bucs lead the division with an 8-3 record and the Saints are tied with the Falcons, both a half game up on the Panthers. The Saints are currently in tenth place, tied with the Falcons, Vikings, and seventh place Washington.

Relevant NFC playoff field schedule for Week 13

Buccaneers (8-3) @ Falcons (5-6)

Eagles (5-7) vs. Jets (3-8)

Washington (5-6) vs. Raiders (6-5)

Vikings (5-6) @ Lions (0-10-1)

49ers (6-5) @ Seahawks (3-8)