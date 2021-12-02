Chaney vs. Arias, Hunter vs. Forrest: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for FITE.tv card

Thursday night will bring a “Night of the Heavyweights” on FITE.tv at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. And it brings a musical battle between Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. It’s all part of TrillerVerz IV, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on FITE.tv.

When the card was first announced, Cassius Chaney vs. George Arias was the main event, with Michael Hunter vs. Mark De Mori serving as a co-main event. De Mori is out of that fight, replaced by Jerry Forrest. FITE.tv is listing Forrest-Hunter as the main event, so with some confusion there, it’s not quite certain what the order of ring walks will be. One of those two fights will be the last one and that will be followed by the musical battle.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the top two fights. Hunter is a -4000 favorite over Forrest (+1200) with Hunter by KO, TKO, or DQ the favored fight outcome at -170. Hunter is the most accomplished of the four heavyweights. He is 21-1-1 with a decision loss to then cruiserweight champ and now heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk and a draw against former heavyweight champ Alexander Povetkin.

In the other fight, Chaney is a -230 favorite over Arias (+185) with Chaney by KO, TKO, or DQ the favored outcome at +140. Neither has a big name on their record, but both are undefeated. Chaney is 21-0 and once held the WBC-USNBC Silver title while Arias is 16-0.

Full Card