James Robinson not at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13

We break down the news that James Robinson wasn’t practicing on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday for Week 13

By Chet Gresham
Running back James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back James Robinson was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, but wasn’t at the start of practice on Thursday, per Mark Long.

Robinson has been dealing with knee and heel issues, but has been able to play through them of late. We should learn more about the nature of his missed practice, but we need to start preparing for Robinson to miss this game if he had any kind of setback on either of his injuries.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson is a good running back who can put up useful fantasy numbers even on a bad team in a tough matchup, so if he can go this week, he remains a start in most leagues. If he can’t go, Carlos Hyde would get the lead role against the Rams. He won’t have as much upside as Robinson, but would see enough touches to be in flex consideration.

