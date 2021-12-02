James Robinson not at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back James Robinson was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, but wasn’t at the start of practice on Thursday, per Mark Long.

Jaguars RB James Robinson (limited yesterday with knee/heel) NOT at practice today — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 2, 2021

Robinson has been dealing with knee and heel issues, but has been able to play through them of late. We should learn more about the nature of his missed practice, but we need to start preparing for Robinson to miss this game if he had any kind of setback on either of his injuries.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson is a good running back who can put up useful fantasy numbers even on a bad team in a tough matchup, so if he can go this week, he remains a start in most leagues. If he can’t go, Carlos Hyde would get the lead role against the Rams. He won’t have as much upside as Robinson, but would see enough touches to be in flex consideration.