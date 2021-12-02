Antonio Gibson returns to limited practice on Thursday for Week 13

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was limited at practice on Thursday, per Rhiannon Walker. Gibson has been dealing with a shin injury on and off throughout the regular season, but has not missed a game yet.

Fantasy football implications

Despite being limited at practice on Thursday, we should expect to see Gibson playing on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year running back is coming off one of his best performances this season against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Gibson had a season-high 29 carries for 111 yards, along with seven receptions (seven targets) for 35 yards. His performance on Monday night was almost reminiscent of what we saw from him in his rookie season as he helped the Football Team get into the playoffs. The 6-foot-2 running back is averaging 24 carries over his last three games and will have a solid matchup in Week 13.