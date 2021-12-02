 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brandin Cooks misses Wednesday, Thursday practices with non-COVID-19 illness for Week 13

We break down the news that Brandin Cooks missed practice over the last two days with non-COVID-19 illness.

By Jovan C. Alford
Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not at practice on Thursday afternoon due to a non-COVID-19 illness, per Aaron Wilson. Cooks missed practice on Wednesday as the team went virtual for meetings with a bug going around the facility.

Fantasy football implications

Cooks has been the Texans’ best offensive skill player this season, outside of starting QB Tyrod Taylor (when healthy). The veteran wide receiver has 62 receptions (92 targets) for 704 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against the Jets, he had three receptions (five targets) for 45 yards and a touchdown.

If Cooks is unavailable to play, then that would potentially make rookie wide receiver Nico Collins the top option. Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley did not practice on Thursday as he’s dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness. This season, Collins 18 receptions (29 targets) for 228 yards.

Along with Collins, we could see Danny Amendola, Chris Moore, and tight ends Jordan Adkins and Brevin Jordan contribute to the Texans’ passing game.

