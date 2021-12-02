 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeSean Jackson not practicing on Thursday for Week 13

We break down the news that DeSean Jackson did not practice on Thursday ahead of the Raiders’ Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

DeSean Jackson #1 of the Las Vegas Raiders makes a reception under pressure from Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to scoring his sides first touchdown during the first quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson was not seen during individual drills at Thursday’s practice, per Tashan Reed. Jackson was limited at practice yesterday because of a calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran receiver had one of his best game of the season last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson posted three receptions (four targets) for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also scored 16.20 fantasy points in the Raiders’ 36-33 upset win over the Cowboys.

The 35-year-old has shown throughout this season that still has it and can be effective for that big play down the field. The Raiders would love to have Jackson on the field against the Washington Football Team, who has allowed 14 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

If Jackson does not play on Sunday, then that means we would see Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones fill in that production. However, the final determination on his injury won’t be made until Sunday.

