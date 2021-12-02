Josh Jacobs downgraded to limited with ankle injury on Thursday for Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Thursday. It is unknown if this is an injury he suffered in practice or an older injury they are managing. But, the fact that he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice does make this latest injury concerning.

Jacobs has dealt with numerous injuries this season, which have included an ankle injury. Jacobs is coming off a Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys where he had his highest number of carries and rushing yards on the season.

If he does miss this week, we would likely see Kenyan Drake move up to the starting role. Peyton Barber has been a healthy scratch more often than not, but he could also see a decent workload if Jacobs can’t go.

Fantasy football implications

The matchup with Washington isn’t great, but whoever is the lead back should have enough fantasy value to start in most leagues.