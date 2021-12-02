 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Melvin Gordon “50-50” to play vs. Chiefs on SNF Week 13

We break down the news that Melvin Gordon has yet to practice for Week 13 with hip injury.

Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball as Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends in the second quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a hip injury as we head into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Thursday that Gordon wouldn’t practice and he considers him 50/50 to be able to play.

Gordon’s best route to playing likely lies in him getting a limited practice in on Friday and being listed as questionable on the injury report. But, even then I’d expect rookie Javonte Williams to be the lead back to give Gordon a lighter load this week.

Fantasy Football implications

Whatever happen in the next few days, Williams looks like a strong start against a bad Chiefs run defense. He’s shown plenty of ability backing up and sometimes getting equal touches to Gordon. Gordon has continue to play well, making the duo great for real football, but harder for our fake game. But this week I feel good about Williams however this plays out.

