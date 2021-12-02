Brook Lopez has back surgery, out indefinitely for defending champs

Milwaukee Bucks C Brook Lopez underwent back surgery on Thursday and is out indefinitely. Lopez only played in one game this season before being sidelined. We don’t know when Lopez will be able to return to the lineup. The Bucks seem to be doing okay and can wait out Lopez’s return. Milwaukee has won eight games in a row and are 14-8, 1.5 games off of first place in the Eastern Conference.

With Lopez sidelined, the Bucks have been using a front court with Bobby Portis at center and Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward. The DeMarcus Cousins signing may have been a sign that Lopez was going to be out an extended period of time. Boogie adds some depth at center, though he shouldn’t be expected to play much off the bench. The Bucks can easily use Giannis at the 5 and run smaller lineups that can get up and down easier. Portis isn’t bad, but he tends to be streaky and can be trigger happy.