Bronco Mendenhall to resign as head coach at Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall will resign from his position following the team’s bowl game, the University announced on Thursday.

In a wild college football coaching carousel to this point, this one was certainly unexpected. Virginia finished this season with a 6-6 record including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. Mendenhall’s best season with Virginia came in 2019 when the Cavaliers went 9-3 in the regular and won the ACC Coastal but lost in the conference title game to the Clemson Tigers.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the 56-year-old Mendenhall is not leaving for another job.

Mendenhall is about to finish his sixth season at Virginia, and he has a 36-38 record with the program and went to three bowl games in his time in Charlottesville. Mendenhall spent 11 seasons previously with the BYU Cougars and has an all-time coaching record of 135-81 throughout his career, which ranks eighth among active FBS head coaches in winning percentage.

Virginia will learn which bowl game they will be playing in on Sunday afternoon, and it will be revealed on ESPN.