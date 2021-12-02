Thunder place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in concussion protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed into concussion protocol on Thursday night and will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander sustained the concussion late in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets on two fouls in the fourth quarter. SGA had 39 points in the loss and played 38 minutes.

With SGA out against the Grizzlies, the Thunder will have a ton of value options on DraftKings. The two most notable will be James Robinson-Earl ($4,400) and Tre Mann ($3,600). Isaiah Roby ($3,500) is also a decent option. The ownership on Mann and Robinson-Earl will likely be high, so pivoting to a few other OKC plays may be a decent way to get off the chalk in GPPs.

OKC was 9-point underdogs on the road against the Grizzlies on Thursday. That line may get higher with the Thunder’s best player sidelined now. The line has since moved to 11.5 points and it would probably be wise to jump on that spread. Even without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies should be able to take care of OKC by a wide margin.