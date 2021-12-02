Anthony Davis questionable to play Friday vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis is questionable to play in Friday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers due to a thumb injury. LeBron James, who was in health and safety protocols, has been cleared and is probable to return to the lineup. Davis is usually on the injury report for every game, but is mostly probable to play. This time there’s a chance AD may be held out with the questionable tag.

Anthony Davis injury: Fantasy basketball impact

If AD is out and James is back, the Lakers could opt to start Dwight Howard in the front court. DeAndre Jordan has been starting at center with AD at PF, but the Lakers don’t really have another true PF on the roster unless you count James or Carmelo Anthony. Jordan only played 4 minutes in the Lakers’ win over the Kings earlier in the week. He could go back to the bench in favor of Howard, while James is inserted at PF.

LeBron becomes an interesting GPP play coming out of protocols if AD sits. Howard wouldn’t be a bad value option as well. We could see more small ball lineups with James and Melo along with Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk. The Clippers don’t have a ton of size but do have Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein.