Giannis Antetokounmpo out Thursday vs Raptors due to calf soreness

Milwaukee Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratched from Thursday night’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors due to calf soreness. Giannis was not on the injury report all day long with this calf injury, so it must have been something that popped up during warmups. This will be sure to tilt everyone’s face off on the Thursday night NBA DFS slate. You’ve got 6 minutes as of this writing to adjust your lineups, but this is going to have a major impact on the slate.

With Giannis sidelined, the most logical pivots are to Khris Middleton ($7,200) and Jrue Holiday ($7,400) in tournaments. The Bucks should still keep this game competitive, so there isn’t much worry about a blowout for Toronto or something. Bobby Portis ($7,100) is also priced up and is a decent GPP play if you can fit him in there. Pat Connaughton ($5,100) and Grayson Allen ($4,500) also get a slight bump as value options with the Greek Freak out.