How to watch Tulsa vs. Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Old Dominion Monarchs. The game is set for Monday, December 20th at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Tulsa (6-6, 5-3 AAC) needed three consecutive wins to advance to their second consecutive bowl game, and the Golden Hurricane got it done. Tulsa hung with some of the top programs in the country during the regular season as they lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys by five points, trailed the Ohio State Buckeyes by seven late in the fourth quarter and lost tot he Cincinnati Bearcats by a single possession.

After losing their first six games against FBS opponents, Old Dominion (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) closed out their regular season on a five-game winning streak to clinch a spot in a bowl game. The Monarchs did not even take the field in 2020 as the only team in a conference that opted to cancel their season, so making the second bowl game in the team’s short history as an FBS program is highly impressive.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Date: Monday, December 20th

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Tulsa -320, Old Dominion +250