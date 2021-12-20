What channel is Tulsa vs. Old Dominion on and what is game time for 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl

We’ll have an AAC-C-USA showdown near the South Carolina coast as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will meet the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 20. The game will be held at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC, and will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Tulsa (6-6) was sitting at 3-6 in early November and in danger of missing a bowl game altogether. Phillip Montgomery’s team was able to rally down the stretch, however, rattling off consecutive victories over Tulane, Temple, and SMU to punch their tickets to the postseason.

Old Dominion (6-6) was also able to pull off a late-season turnaround and become bowl eligible for just the second time in program history. After a 1-6 start, the Monarchs got hot beginning around Halloween and ripped off five consecutive wins to close the season and sneak into the ranks of the bowl eligible. This is even more impressive considering that they accomplished this after skipping the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl TV info

Game date: Monday, December 20th

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Tulsa enters as a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 53. The moneyline is -320 for Tulsa and +250 for ODU.