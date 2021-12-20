Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will look to clinch a winning record this season when they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Golden Hurricane (6-6, 5-3 AAC) are a very middle-of-the-road team, hence their record. Throughout the season they’ve been fine, but unremarkable on both sides of the ball. Still, they’ve closed the season out strong, winning three in a row and outscoring their opponents 98-53 in that span. Look out for RB Shamari Brooks and WR Josh Johnson who are the highlights of the Hurricane offense.

The Monarchs (6-6, 5-3 C-USA) have a similar type of story to Tulsa. They started the year out very slow, but have closed the season out strong. They’ve won five in a row to squeak into a bowl game. Their offense has been the driving force behind the winning streak, scoring an average of 36 points per game in that span.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Tulsa vs. Old Dominion in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 20th at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Tulsa -9.5

Point Total: 53

Moneyline: Tulsa -320, Old Dominion +250

Myrtle Beach Bowl Betting splits

Tulsa: (29% of handle, 63% percent of bets)

Old Dominion: (71% of handle, 37% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Over 53

Both teams have been built on their offense during their long winning streaks to end the regular season. Defenses have been iffy at times this year, even during their winning streaks. The over seems like easy money here.

