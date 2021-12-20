NFL playoff picture: What does Raiders-Browns mean for AFC standings

The NFL playoff picture is incredibly tight in both conferences, so it’s hard to describe any Week 15 game as a true elimination game. And yet, Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game is critical to the playoff hopes of both teams. The two wild card contenders kick off at 4:30 p.m. in Cleveland with the game airing on NFL Network.

Raiders playoff picture

Las Vegas is crumbling after a strong start. The Raiders opened the season 5-2, but since Jon Gruden resigned and the team released Henry Ruggs, they’ve lost five of six games to drop to 6-7. They’re currently in last place in the AFC West, three games back of the first place Chiefs. They’re in 12th place in the overall AFC standings, one game back of the five teams tied for the second and third wild card berths.

Browns playoff picture

The Browns aren’t crumbling quite like the Raiders, but given preseason expectations, this season is a huge disappointment. After a 3-1 start, Cleveland has gone 4-5 and now sits at 7-6. They come into this game in the intensive COVID-19 protocols after placing numerous players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In spite of their recent struggles, a Week 14 win over Baltimore has them in second and only a game back of the first-place Ravens. They got a key road win over Cincinnati and have the edge in division record tiebreaker over Baltimore if they end up tied in the standings.

Cleveland is currently eighth in the overall AFC standings and tied with fourth other teams. Indianapolis and Buffalo are ahead of them with the edge in conference win percentage tiebreaker.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

#3 Chiefs (9-4) @ #5 Chargers (8-5)

#1 Patriots (9-4) @ #6 Colts (7-6)

Panthers (5-8) @ #7 Bills (7-6)

Jets (3-10) @ #13 Dolphins (6-7)

#2 Titans (9-4) @ #11 Steelers (6-6-1)

#9 Bengals (7-6) @ #10 Broncos (7-6)

Packers (10-3) @ #4 Ravens (8-5)