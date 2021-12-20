Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 15 MNF matchup: Vikings vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings look to pull their record back to .500 when they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bears, Week 15 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Vikings are 7-point favorites. 72% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Vikings to cover.

Is the public right? The Vikings are an odd team. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, they tend to play up or down to the level of competition. Minnesota has just four games this season that have been decided by more than seven points. The Bears are a total mess though, so Kirk Cousins and company should be able to handle them by more than one score.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44.5. 63% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Justin Fields is expected to be back at quarterback for Chicago this week, which is good for people betting on the over. Chicago scored 30 last week when he came back from injury. Minnesota is averaging 26.5 points per game and also has one of the worst defenses in the league, so the over looks good here.

Betting the moneyline: The Vikings are road favorites with moneyline odds at -300. Moneyline odds for the Bears are at +235. 57% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the Vikings to win.

Is the public right? Yeah, this one checks out. Chicago can’t seem to get out of its own way half the time and Minnesota is a competent, albeit unspectacular, football team

