NFL weather forecast for Week 15 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The 4-9 Chicago Bears host the 6-7 Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football tonight. This NFC North rivalry pits two teams that are currently out of the playoffs at the moment, but the Vikings can stay right in the thick of things with a win tonight.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Vikings vs. Bears on Week 15 MNF

It’s December 20th, which usually means you don’t want to be outdoors at night in the Chicago area, but thankfully the weather doesn’t look that awful. It will be cold, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, but the wind should stay below 10 mph with no rain or snow.

Fantasy/betting implications

Don’t worry about the weather for this one.